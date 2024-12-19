Taylor Swift fan reveals she spent $100,000 on 22 Eras Tour shows

Taylor Swift fan prefers to attend Eras Tour shows over having kids

If Taylor Swift fans are known for one thing, it’s their dedication to the pop superstar.

The dedication became evident in comedian Nikki Glaser’s statement about spending around $100,000 on Eras Tour concerts over the past two years.

“I want to be clear that we're including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch,” Glaser told People Magazine.

The Golden Globes host has no regrets over the expenses as she deemed it “all well worth it,” adding, “I would’ve paid even more.”

“It’s nice to see the total that she made,” said Glaser, referring to the total record-breaking $2,077,618,725, according to the New York Times, in the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s total ticket sales over the 21-month period.

“I love that it was down to the dollar, and I could see my own money in that number and be like, ‘Yeah, there it is,’” the dedicated Swiftie added.

Glaser added the cost was justified to her because “I don't have kids, and it's something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with.”

She added, “in order for me to make myself feel better about the decision, I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid. And so once I saw that number, I thought, ‘It's no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift.’”

“People spend that much on their kids playing hockey for five years. So it's okay,” she quips.

“People who give you crap about it, they are just jealous,” Glaser went on to say.

“And I understand, I get jealous of people all the time. But it's like... No one ever shames anyone for having kids and says, ‘Oh, what a waste of money. Oh, you're flaunting your wealth.’ But for some reason, when I go to 22 Taylor Swift shows, it's like, ‘You're so privileged. How dare you spend that money.’”