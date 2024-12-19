Beyoncé inspires Stormzy to undergo 'physical transformation'

Stormzy wants to be 'superhuman' on stage just like Beyoncé

British rapper Stormzy has been greatly inspired by American singer Beyoncé in improving his stage aura.

The 31-year-old admitted that after watching Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, he felt motivated and decided to undergo a major physical transformation.

While speaking about his '2019 Glastonbury performance' in a chat with Men’s Health UK, he mentioned a part of the film that made him think to get himself a 'nutritionist'.

“There’s a part in Beychella where she talks about her diet, and I was thinking, ‘Yeah, now I want a nutritionist.”

The Own It singer added that he wanted to become someone who actively delivers for straight 90 minutes on stage without taking any break and not being out of breath.

“Just be almost like a superhuman on stage, the same as I’ve seen Beyoncé.”

Soon after the inspiration hit him, he immediately focused on getting his body into a shape which he never had.

Stormzy added: “I was taking my body and my nutrition to this entirely new place, while also trying to create this flipping iconic, legendary set.”

“I had headlined Wireless, but this was a whole new beast. This was pulling all the stops out.”

On the professional front, the Clash singer has just teamed up with 'Adidas' for the upcoming #Merky Football Careers partnership.