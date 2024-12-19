Meghan Markle says ‘no more package deals' as split rumours swirl

Meghan and Harry are focused on careers, but still finding time for each other.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be living proof that distance makes the heart grow fonder, as a source reveals the couple is "really leading separate lives" these days.

After a string of solo appearances—Harry alone at the DealBook Summit in New York and Meghan stunning at The Paley Center for Media Gala—the couple is sparking rumours of a rift. But according to insiders, the pair aren’t fazed by their new dynamic.

"While some might make a big deal out of the long-distance nature of their relationship, Harry and Meghan aren't bothered," the source explains.

Apparently, it was Meghan who championed the change. "She got tired of always being seen as a package deal," the insider told the Mirror.

"She's always been super independent, and although it caused some tension, they’re now on the same page." Looks like Harry and Meghan are finding balance, one solo gig at a time!

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle juggling separate business ventures, a source reveals their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will always be their top priority.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it seems, have mastered the art of work-life balance, ensuring they’re both present for "all the important events" in their kids' lives.

"They can be apart without any jealousy, but it's crucial they come together as a family," a source shared with In Touch Magazine.

And while the couple might be miles apart, they keep their romance alive in the sweetest ways.

When Harry’s away, he makes sure to FaceTime Meghan every night, while she keeps the love flowing with "little love notes" and photos of their two kids, paired with "encouraging words."