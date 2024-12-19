King Charles’ office shares update from key meeting at Buckingham Palace

King Charles welcomed a special guest at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, as he continues to appears unfazed by recent controversy.

The Office of the monarch released photos from the meeting alongside a message as esteemed royal members held an audience with the King.

Dressed in a pinstriped navy-blue suit, Charles greeted the Sultan of Brunei, Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, who is the world’s longest-reigning monarch, alongside his son, Prince Mateen.

“Today, The King had a visit from The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, accompanied by Prince Mateen of Brunei Darussalam,” the caption read alongside the carousel post.

Sultan of Brunei, who took the throne after his father's abdication, has reigned since 1967 and became Prime Minister of the nation following its independence from the UK in 1984, is understood to be visiting first time since Charles became king, marking a significant meeting.

The meeting comes after the royal family was hit with yet another controversy courtesy of Prince Andrew.

The disgraced Duke of York has been embroiled in the ‘spy scandal’ in which he was discovered to have ties with an alleged Chinese spy for years.

The investigation for the case is still ongoing, meanwhile, Prince Andrew has opted out of upcoming royal events including the pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday and annual festivities at Sandringham.