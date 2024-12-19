Gwadar airport Set for Dec 30 inauguration

An overview of the New Gwadar International Airport. — Screengrab/PAA

KARACHI: The New Gwadar International Airport is set to be inaugurated on December 30, sources told Geo News, marking a significant milestone in the region’s infrastructure development.

The decision was taken on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said.

The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), will operate the airport's first commercial flight, marking a significant milestone in regional connectivity.

Final preparations are underway, with a recent five-hour meeting between PIA and the Airports Authority finalising key operational matters.

The sources revealed that PIA will deploy staff and essential equipment, including check-in systems, in the coming days to ensure smooth operations from day one.

The airport, constructed with $246 million in Chinese investment, is expected to boost trade and tourism in the region. For the first year, no fees will be charged to PIA, a gesture aimed at promoting operational stability.

Equipped with a large runway and advanced terminal building, the airport is capable of accommodating all types of large aircraft.

The airport is expected to significantly boost trade and economic development in the region, positioning Gwadar as a key hub for commerce and connectivity.