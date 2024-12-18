Kim Kardashian attends Billie Eilish concert despite broken foot

Kim Kardashian makes viral fashion statement with broken foot

Kim Kardashian has a solution to enjoy Billie Eilish’s concert despite a broken foot.

The 33-year-old socialite attended the musical event on a knee scooter in Inglewood, California, on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went viral on social media when she showed off her heeled cast for her broken foot that appeared like an open-toed wedge.

However, for the concert, Kim decided to wear an orthopedic slider on her injured foot, and a converse on the other.

The beauty mogul donned black leather trousers, and a fitted grey t-shirt for the event, and accessorised her outfit with a silver choker.

She appeared in high spirits while making her exit on the scooter, as she made her eay to the car, surrounded by her friends.

This comes after Kim revealed her broken foot on December 6th on Instagram.

“FML,” she wrote on the photo with a swearing emoji. “Broken foot for the holidays.”

But the broken foot didn’t become a hurdle for Kim as she tried out a new fashion statement with her heeled cast.

Many fans called her “innovative,” predicting that the heeled cast would even become a trend.

Social media users wrote on X, “always ahead of your time in the fashion world.”

“This goes harddddd,” typed another.

“This will be the new trend,” a third chimed in.