Tearful Prince William's emotional moment saddens fans: 'The eyes say it all'

Prince William has attracted massive reactions from fans for his emotions about his late mother Princess Diana.

Royal fans have noticed the Prince of Wales's pain as his clip, showing him watching old videos of the late Princess went viral on TikTok, with on fan reacting: "The eyes say it all."

The Prince of Wales' accelerated blinking was visible as he watched the archive footage for the 2013 CNN special Prince William's Passion: New Father, New Hope.

The newly shared clip went viral after being liked around 80k times and viewed 1.8 million times.

The edit began with William watching film of Diana's charity work in Africa, before cutting to family footage of her with the prince when he was a child.

Moments later in the CNN documentary, the future king talked about the impact, "She'd come back with all these stories and full of excitement and just passion for what she'd been doing and I sort of used to sit there as quite a sort of you know surprised little boy at the time sort of taking it all in."

William and Harry lost their mother when they were just aged 15 and 12 respectively in August 1997. She died in a Paris car crash.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, and Diana had been separated for five years at the time and divorced for one year. The Princess previously said the relationship disintegrated after Harry's birth in 1984.