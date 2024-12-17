Emily Blunt reveals surprising reason daughters refuse to watch her blockbusters

Emily Blunt admitted to being nervous working alongside her husband while filming 'A Quiet Place.'

Emily Blunt revealed what her children really think of her work.

The 41-year-old star revealed that her daughter’s, 10-year-old Hazel and eight-year-old Violet, avoid watching her hit movies like The Devil Wears Prada, Jungle Cruise, and Mary Poppins Returns.

"They just don't want to see their mom like that," she shared.

"I've spoken to other actors who all say the same thing - your children don't like watching you," the actress added.

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, The Fall Guy actress explained that her daughters find it odd to see her in makeup, wigs or using different voices.

"There was a scene in Jungle Cruise where I'm almost drowning and they just ran out of the room. I don't think they've ever finished watching it," she told the interviewer.

However, the actress doesn’t seem to take this to heart.

Beyond raising her two children, Blunt and her husband John Krasinski are well known for their hit horror film, A Quiet Place, where they play a married couple.

She initially turned down the role as she had just welcomed a baby and was preparing to star in Mary Poppins, also admitting that she actually felt a little nervous working alongside her husband.