Zendaya, Tom Holland spend quality time together amid busy schedule

Tom Holland spotted with girlfriend Zendaya

Zendaya snapped enjoying an evening with boyfriend Tom Holland amid filming her upcoming movie with Robert Pattinson.

The duo was spotted together in the Massachusetts capital as they walked towards a popular shopping area.

They both opted casual look as Zendaya donned a gray wool sweater along with taupe jeans. She was witnessed flashing her phone with a map program pulled up.

The Euphoria star styled her brunette locks parted down from the middle along with curly strands draping over her shoulders as she showcased her modesty.

The 28-year-old also brought along her dog Noon and had its leash in her hand.

On the other hand, Tom sported a navy-and-white striped T-shirt that he paired with denim jeans

He had his dark hair cut short, a contrast to the shaggier style he has displayed in recent years.

Previously, Tom and Zendaya were spotted having drinks at a bar in Boston.

On the work front, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are all set to star in new movie, The Drama.

Last month, the Hollywood stars were seen spending time together on the set of their upcoming film in Andover, Massachusetts.