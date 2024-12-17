Jay Z's lawyer breaks silence on rapper’s close ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Jay-Z Carter’s lawyer reacted to the rapper's association with Sean "Diddy" Combs amid a sexual assault lawsuit.

On December 16, during a press conference at Roc Nation's New York headquarters, attorney Alex Spiro addressed the rapper’s public reputation and ongoing serious charges.

He also spoke about Jay-Z’s alleged connection to the case involving Combs, who is currently behind bars due to the charges of racketeering and trafficking.

Spiro added, "Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs, They knew each other professionally for several years, just like in all professions, people know each other."

"At the Music Awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All-Star game, they support each other. That's just how professions work," Carter's legal representative stated.

Notably, he also emphasised that the claims suggesting a close relationship between Carter and Combs are fabricated.

These remarks from the lawyer came during a press conference where they were expecting a judge to dismiss the lawsuit against Jay-Z.

For the unversed, the accuser, who identified herself as Jane Doe, alleged that Jay-Z and Combs sexually assaulted her during an MTV's Vidoe Music afterparty in 2000.

Last week, the woman claimed that the artists raped her when she was just a 13-year-old girl.

In response to the accusations, Jay-Z denied accusations and demanded that the authorities disclose the woman's identity or dismiss the case entirely.