Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on December 8, 2024. — INP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct a countrywide crackdown on human smuggling networks, following the deaths of Pakistani nationals who were trying to illegally enter Europe by boat.

He emphasised the need to eradicate the mafias because they had ruined numerous families.

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the security czar has formed a committee led by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior to conduct an investigation into the incident. The body has been tasked with investigating and submitting its findings within five days.

At least five migrants drowned after their wooden boat capsized off Greece's southern island of Gavdos, the coastguard said on Saturday, and witnesses said many were still missing as search operations continued.

So far 39 men — most of them from Pakistan — have been rescued by cargo vessels sailing in the area. They have been transferred to the island of Crete, the coastguard said, adding that the number of those missing had not yet been confirmed.

Coastguard boats, merchant vessels, an Italian frigate and naval aircraft have been searching the area since Greek authorities were alerted about the incident on Friday night.

This tragic event has reignited calls for stricter measures to combat human smuggling and protect vulnerable citizens from falling prey to criminal networks.

Premier Shehbaz has expressed sorrow and condolences over the loss of Pakistani lives in the tragic boat capsizing.

Calling human smuggling a heinous crime that destroys numerous lives every year, he stressed the need for strict punishments and concrete measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The premier added that the deceptive tactics were used by smuggling mafias to get money by making false promises.

PM Shehbaz also directed Naqvi to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and present a report at the earliest.

He stressed the importance of identifying and punishing those responsible to ensure such actions are not repeated. “Concrete steps must be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed sorrow over the deaths of Pakistani migrants in the boat capsizing incident, calling human smuggling a despicable act wherein people lose their loved ones.

He stressed expediting measures for uprooting human smuggling.

The president also condoled the heirs and prayed for their patience.