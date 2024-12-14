Asif expresses concerns over talks with PTI leadership

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — PID/File

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has shown a clear lack of confidence in his party's leadership.

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan", Asif questioned the practicality of initiating talks with PTI if their founder himself does not support them.

"Where will such negotiations lead?" he asked, adding that the sudden discussion about talks has left people surprised.

Meanwhile, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticised PTI’s dual approach of calling for negotiations while also promoting civil disobedience.

"You cannot shake hands with one hand while holding a sword in the other," Siddiqui remarked.

In a statement, Siddiqui said PTI cannot seek concessions while simultaneously planning civil disobedience.

He advised the party to avoid adding further burdens upon itself, stating, "If PTI wants to move forward, they should not take on new challenges —they already have enough to handle."

The Imran Khan-founded party has set forth multiple demands, including the release of its leader and revocation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, to stop its ongoing agitation.

Numerous times this year, the PTI has taken to the streets and marched to Islamabad, seeking the fulfillment of its demands, but the party and the government have not yet reached an agreement.

While the party has not announced taking to the streets once again, it has said that it will begin a civil disobedience movement later this month if the government does not accept its demands, including the repeal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Earlier this week, the reports of the former ruling party and the government's agreement to use parliamentary forum for negotiation emerged following a meeting of PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

However, Qaiser dismissed these reports saying that he visited Sadiq's residence for condolences. "No discussion regarding negotiations took place with the [NA] speaker," he added. Similarly, the government has also said that no talks with the PTI have been initiated.