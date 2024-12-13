Selena Gomez fans unleash Benny Blanco’s ‘disturbing’ posts

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement sparks backlash from fans

Selena Gomez fans are slamming her engagement with Benny Blanco after they scrolled down to find his old posts with seemingly problematic takes.

The 36-year-old music producer has allegedly made disturbing comments on social media in the past which fans happened to have come across.

X account 'Selena Gomez Charts' shared a number of clips and posts featuring Blanco that accused him of expressing misogynistic, anti-Semitic, and sexist views.

One of the shared clips showed him speaking about ‘sh------’ his pants with Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber who remained quiet throughout the conversation.

“Guys, the last time I s--t my pants... honestly, sometimes it's very often where I'm like is this gonna be that time or not?” he was heard saying.

In a series of tweets, he seemingly used the homophobic slur “f--.”

The post included other photos and videos which featured sexual connotations and fans expressed their disappointment with the musician.

One wrote, “Idk how you got Selena to marry you,” while another added, “should delete your socials bro. your career is over.”

“this is so disgusting,” a third chimed in.