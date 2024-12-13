William, Kate endorse Netflix show amid Harry, Meghan’s low key series launch

Prince William and Kate have been unwinding with Netflix's latest hit series, Black Doves.

During a recent visit, the Prince shared the couple’s enthusiasm for the eight-part thriller, starring Keira Knightley, which has quickly become a fan favourite and earned a flawless 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes shortly after its release.

The revelation came during a festive engagement where 14-year-old Dylan Potter drew William’s attention with his quirky outfit—wearing not one but two Christmas jumpers.

The Prince joined in the lighthearted moment before mentioning that he and Kate, 42, had been captivated by Black Doves, a series that has soared to the top of Netflix’s charts.

Netflix embraced the royal shoutout, tweeting: "Black Doves gets the royal seal of approval!"

The endorsement comes as Netflix also released Polo, a new project from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which arrived with an unusually low-profile launch, a shift from the couple’s usual headline-making releases.