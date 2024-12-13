Taylor Swift gifts herself big award wins on 35th birthday

Taylor Swift win awards on 35th birthday

Taylor Swift’s celebrating her 35th birthday big.

The popstar has officially cemented her place in music history. On December 12, the Shake It Off singer became the most-awarded artist in Billboard Music Awards history with an incredible 49 trophies.

During this year’s ceremony, which aired just a day before her 35th birthday on December 13, Taylor took home 10 awards, including the night’s biggest honor, "Top Artist."

Fresh from her record-breaking Eras Tour, the superstar appeared in a pre-taped video to thank her loyal fanbase for helping her achieve this milestone.

“Thank you to the fans, because Billboard is counting your stuff. They're counting what you listen to, the albums that you're passionate about,” she said, holding up her award.

“I count these as fan-voted awards because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert. Everything that's happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you.”

Taylor also shared how meaningful the wins were, especially so close to her birthday.

“It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I've made, and the fact that you've cared so much about my music,” she added, before kissing the trophy.

“This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could have given me. So, thank you very much. I love it. It's exactly what I wanted.”

The Billboard Music Awards are only the beginning of what promises to be another major award season for Taylor. With six Grammy nominations in February, she might soon need even more space on her trophy shelf.