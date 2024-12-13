Taylor Swift fuels surgery speculations following Eras Tour end

Sensational musician, Taylor Swift has sparked speculation about undergoing a surgery following her recent outings.

The cosmetologist, Dr. Jonny Betteridge shared a compare and contrast between the 35-year-old's new and older look.

The London-based doctor suggested that Swift has undergone some facial surgery.

He recommended that the Love Story vocalist opted blepharoplasty, which is commonly known as eyelid surgery.

While highlighting Swift’s distinct new eyelid crease, Betteridge said: "This is to help with hooding of the eyes and under-eye bags."

Moreover, the plastic surgeon Dr. Spiegel also resonated the observations, stating, "Now there is a distinct eyelid, whereas before her lid was actually touching her eyelashes. This is a sign of a blepharoplasty."

Another expert and cosmetic injector, Carly suggested an alternative explanation, proposing that the artist may have undergone an, "eyelid crease fixation," a less invasive procedure.

For the unversed, Blepharoplasty is a kind of facial surgical procedure that eliminates additional skin or fat from the eyelids to improve and enhance their appearance.

The cost of the surgery usually averages around £6,000, and is generally regarded as minimally invasive.

In another update, Taylor Swift received an early birthday present as she raised 10 awards before her 35th birthday on December 13, 2024.