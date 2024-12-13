Palace shares heartfelt video after police raid

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has released a touching video after police arrested a Buckingham Palace maid for assault.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a heartwarming video to encourage unsung heroes.

Kensington Palace wrote a special note alongside the video: "It was a pleasure to have Liv and so many worthy volunteers like her join us at the Together At Christmas Carol Service last week."

The message continued: "Liv volunteers for charity @frommetoyouletters that invites people to write letters to friends or family members with cancer, or to ‘donate’ a letter to a stranger in hospital. Her selfless work has made a difference to so many people."

The touching video comes amid reports that a Buckingham Palace housemaid was arrested after a staff Christmas party erupted into chaos, with glasses smashed and punches thrown at a popular bar near the royal residence.

The staff member, described as “hysterical” by witnesses, was detained on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, and being drunk and disorderly following the boozy evening at All Bar One on Victoria Street.

The woman, according to eyewitness, was on another level. People claimed they it was shocking.