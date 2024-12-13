Carole Middleton left worried by Kate Middleton's medical emergency: 'Not normal'

Kate Middleton, who's easing into royal duties while prioritising her well-being, will take time to return to normalcy.

The Princess of Wales has adopted a slow process, and her main goals are her health and her family as she builds up her strength.

However, Kate's took away all the shine from her mom's life with her medical emergency before her marriage to Prince William. It was a serious injury that even left a scar on her head during her studies.

Kate discovered a mystery lump on her head. She was operated within a few days, but Carole was very worried, as any mother would be as it had happened shortly after another pupil, Hugo McDermott, had died from a brain tumour.

Kate has completed her chemotherapy treatment and she's gradually returning to public life, but she still needs time to fully recover.

Kensington Palace has also confirmed that Kate's working plan for the next year or 2025 will depend on doctors. Her schedule will be determined by medical advice, with limited public appearances are expected.

The Princess of Wales's family friend, in conversation with People Magazine, warned future Queen Kate “is not back to normal,” but there is “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Princess Catherine hosted her fourth annual Christmas carol service on December 6, and now days earlier, she joined William to welcome the Amir of Qatar during his state visit to the UK.

Notably, King Charles III is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, and plans for Kate and William’s eventual succession are gradually taking shape.

On December 7, William attended the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on behalf of his father and met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who shared, “I asked him about his wife, and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father, and his father is fighting very hard.”