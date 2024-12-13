Asad Qaiser refutes reports of PTI-govt talks

PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser during the National Assembly session, on December 13, 2024. — Screengrab/GeoNews

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Asad Qaiser said on Friday that the party is not holding any negotiation with the government, refuting claims that a dialogue has begun.

PTI has set forth several key demands, including the release of its chairman and the revocation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, as prerequisites for halting its protest calls.

Numerous times this year, the PTI has taken to the streets and marched to Islamabad, seeking the fulfilment of its demands, but the party and the government have not yet reached an agreement.

In his speech at the National Assembly, Qaiser said: "I visited Speaker Ayaz Sadiq's residence for condolences. No discussion regarding negotiations took place with the [NA] speaker."

Citing media reports that he spoke to the NA speaker about talks between the government and his party, Qaiser clarified that they are "absolutely wrong".

He admitted that although a committee has been formed for talks, the committee when it thinks is right and the government shows some seriousness, then they will take directions from Khan for further action.

Sourced told Geo News that the PTI leader and Sadiq had agreed to ease political tensions. The two leaders discussed the importance of reducing polarisation and finding common ground for the greater national interest, the well-placed sources added.

While the party has not announced taking to the streets once again, it has said that it will begin a civil disobedience movement later this month if the government does not accept its demands, including the repeal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Qaiser raised serious concerns about the November 26 protest, questioning: "Why was live ammunition used during the protest? Under which law were unarmed citizens fired upon?"

He strongly condemned the actions and demanded accountability for the events of that day.

"We consider this new law to be unconstitutional," he said of the 26th Amendment. Calling for justice, he demanded that the PTI founder should be released immediately, and the events of November 26 must be thoroughly investigated.

Qaiser expressed admiration for Punjab's MNAs, saying: "I salute the MNAs from Punjab who are standing firm against state oppression."

He alleged that martial law was effectively in place in Punjab, saying: "In Punjab, martial law is practically in effect, and there is no protection for people's businesses or properties."

Addressing the speaker, he said: "As Speaker, it is your responsibility to ensure the protection of this House's members."