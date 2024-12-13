Mercury in Karachi likely to dip as low as 11°C, says PMD

Representational image of people warming their hands by burning wood fire during the winter season in Lahore's Old Anarkali on December 23, 2023. — APP

KARACHI: As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Friday, Karachi's weather will likely stay dry with cool nights over the next 24 hours, while temperature may fall as low as 11 °C.

The Met Office said that 12.4 °C was the lowest temperature recorded on the previous day.

"Currently, winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour and the winds will continue to blow intermittently," it said.

The meteorological department said the humidity level in the air was recorded at 28%.

Meanwhile, Quetta and its surrounding areas are experiencing overcast skies, with the weather remaining extremely cold and dry. The northeastern districts of Balochistan are also under the sway of severe cold.

The drop in temperatures has been so intense that water standing on roads, streets, and drains has frozen, adding to the difficulties faced by the local population.

According to the Meteorological Department, most districts in the province will continue to experience cold and dry conditions. Mountainous areas are expected to remain particularly frigid in the coming days, with no immediate relief in sight.

Residents of Quetta and nearby areas, including Kalat and Ziarat, are also grappling with the issue of low gas pressure, causing significant challenges for consumers amidst the freezing temperatures.