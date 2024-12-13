Travis Kelce's dad Ed teases birthday present he planned for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce on birthday gift for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce is going to get Taylor Swift something special for her birthday.

For Swift’s birthday Dec. 13, Ed revealed his approach to selecting a meaningful gift for the global superstar.

On the Dec. 12 episode of the Baskin and Phelps podcast, Ed explained why finding the perfect present for Swift is no easy task.

"Buying Taylor a present is like trying to buy Jason or Travis a present," Ed said, referring to his sons — Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and retired Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce. "There's nothing they want that they don't already have."

Ed emphasized that a high-priced gift isn’t the answer, adding, "The amount of money is meaningless. You're not going to crush Taylor Swift with a gift that cost, you know, $100,000."

Instead, he believes the key is to focus on the emotional value of the gift.

"You have to look beyond that. You gotta dig down and come up with something special," he continued.

"You get something that tweaks the strings of her heart that you spend 10 bucks on. Then she'll just be all gooey. You got to find something that triggers the emotion."

Swift’s 34th year has been monumental, marked by the success of her career-spanning Eras Tour.

The 152-show global tour reportedly earned over $2 billion in ticket sales, as reported by The New York Times.

The record-breaking run concluded on Dec. 8 with a final show at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, where fans sang “Happy Birthday” in anticipation of the star’s big day.