Queen Camilla laments flooding woes at her Wiltshire home

Queen Camilla has shared a glimpse into the challenges of country living, revealing that recent storms left the area surrounding her £850,000 Wiltshire retreat submerged under floodwaters.

During a festive gathering at Buckingham Palace with the Military Wives Choir, the Queen discussed the impact of severe flooding that recently hit parts of the UK.

The conversation took a personal turn when one choir member mentioned being from Melksham, a town heavily affected by November’s floods.

Camilla responded with a smile, saying, "It's lovely," before adding, "Got a bit flooded the other day."

Her lighthearted comment offered a candid insight into the difficulties faced by those in flood-prone areas, even among the royal family.

Speaking with a choir member from Melksham, an area heavily impacted by the recent Storm Bert, she recounted, "Where my house is was underwater. You've never seen anything like it."

Describing the dramatic scene, she added, "It was like a seaside; you couldn't see anything apart from a lot of birds sailing about on the water."

The flooding, which occurred two weeks ago, affected areas near Ray Mill House, though it remains unclear whether the Queen’s private property suffered direct damage.

Ray Mill House, purchased by Camilla in 1994 for £850,000, has long been her cherished countryside sanctuary.

She lived there full-time until 2005 and continues to use it as a personal retreat, with its charmingly understated interiors featuring sunny yellow walls and floral curtains.