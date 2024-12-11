Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift’s ‘unbelievable’ milestone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce intend to spend the year together

Travis Kelce is amazed by his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift and he is not ashamed to show it off.

The 35-year-old NFL star raved about the Anti-Hero songstress’ last show of Eras Tour in the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday, December 11th.

Travis said, “Shout out to Tay, the unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end!” he said to his older brother, Jason, who in turn asked how long the tour had been.

“It was almost two years, [it started] the March of the year we played the Super Bowl,” he referred to the 2023 Super Bowl where the Kansas City Chiefs won over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Kelce brothers then continued to appreciate Taylor for her record-breaking tour.

“Shoutout to Tay!” said the Philadelphia Eagles retired centre, and Travis added, “everyone that was a part of that show.”

“Obviously it’s her show, it’s her music, her tour and everything but that was a full production,” the tight end continued.

“That was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but most because of Taylor.”

This comes after Travis could not attend the 14-time-Grammy winner’s final show on December 8th because of his match scheduled for the same day.