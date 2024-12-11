Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez show sisterhood at Academy Women’s Luncheon

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez promote sisterhood at Academy Women's Luncheon

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez have recently promoted sisterhood at Academy Women’s Luncheon on December 10.

Speaking to Variety, Ariana revealed that she wanted to know more about Selena, saying, “I don’t know Selena as well as I wish I did so I’m excited to sit next to her today.”

Gushing over Emilia Perez actress, Ariana stated, “I respect her so much, and I’ve always adored her.”

“I was really happy for her to see us on that list together. It was very special,” remarked the Wicked star while speaking of Selena.

At the event, Selena also opened up that after the nominations’ announcement, Grande texted her and “it was the sweetest note and it was about six in the morning”.

Ariana chimed in and said, “I really love watching this moment happen for Selena.”

“I know how hard she’s worked and how long she’s waited,” continued the 31-year-old.

Ariana told the outlet, “I recognise that because it resonates with me so I know that feeling.”

“So, when you can reach out to your friends in the industry and say, ‘Great work, congratulations,’ why not do it?” she added while showing support for one another’s success.

Meanwhile, Ariana and Selena were both child stars. The former featured in Barney and then got a role in Wizards of Waverly Place on the Disney Channel.

Ariana’s career started with playing Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious.