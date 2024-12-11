Taylor Swift's bandmate shares special message on 'Eras Tour'

Amos Heller pens an emotional note on Eras Tour conclusion

Taylor Swift's longtime bass player, Amos Heller, shared a lovely note reflecting on his overall experience during the Eras Tour.

On Tuesday, taking to his Instagram account, Heller, who joined Swift's band in 2007, posted a few pictures two days after the record-breaking tour.

In a heartfelt caption with his carousel post, he shared how much he would miss the daily routine of his tour life, like airport runs and carrying suitcases, and all those highlighted memories from different cities.

Heller described the tour as transformative, noting that he "emerged changed" and last concert "felt like graduation".

He wrote that walking into the “ringing stadium” each night made him feel “like a gladiator,” and that he enjoyed “screaming lyrics with a perfect stranger who’s now your best friend.”

The 47-year-old bassist said he feels grateful and honored to be part of the Swiftie community.

Addressing the 14-time Grammy winner, he penned, “You command so much respect and admiration from everyone who’s fortunate enough to add their effort to yours.”

“Your blend of focus, heart, stamina and joy calls forth the best of everyone around you.”

Expressing his gratitude to the popstar, he wrote, “Thank you for trusting me with my part of your vision. It was the ride of a lifetime. I love you." Heller concluded the post on fan favourite song title Long Live.

Taylor Swift said goodbye to her highest grossing Eras Tour on December 8. The songstress is now looking forward to spend some time with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, away from the stage and studio.