Barry Keoghan responds to rumours following Sabrina Carpenter split

Barry Keoghan breaks silence on cheating allegations all over social media

Barry Keoghan broke his silence on the rumours circulating online after his recent split with popstar Sabrina Carpenter.

The 32-year-old deactivated his Instagram account on Saturday, December 7th and made a statement on X regarding the backlash.

“I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond too,” the Irish actor penned in a lengthy statement.

“I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where there are too many lines being crossed,” he continued.

Discussing his disappearance from Instagram, the Saltburn star wrote, “I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine.”

“Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for. Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies door.”

“Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. Thats crossing a line. Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what.”

The Banshees of Inisherin actor concluded the statement by writing, “I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all. Thank u x.”

This comes after Barry deactivated his Instagram account following his split from the Espresso hitmaker.