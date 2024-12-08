Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner step out for Christmas shopping spree

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner enjoy a mother-daughter day in London

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner stepped out for a shopping spree ahead of the holiday season.

The mother and daughter duo was spotted by fans as they made their way to Claridge’s hotel in London in a black cab holding multiple shopping bags from Harrods and Selfridges.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Kardashians were coming back after a £100,000 splurge in the London mall.

The 40-year-old socialite hid her face with a designer handbag as cameras approached.

Khloe sported a long animal print fur coat over her gown and a pair of Uggs slippers for the outing.

Meanwhile, the momager wore a black sleek satin dress which featured three bows at the centre, and a plaid coat over it.

The hotel employees were seen shifting the shopping bags into a luggage cart to carry them inside.

This outing comes after Khloe celebrated the launch of her luxury perfume named over herself, at Harrods earlier that day.