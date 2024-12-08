Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner step out for Christmas shopping spree

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner stepped out for a shopping spree ahead of the holiday season.
The mother and daughter duo was spotted by fans as they made their way to Claridge’s hotel in London in a black cab holding multiple shopping bags from Harrods and Selfridges.
According to a Daily Mail report, the Kardashians were coming back after a £100,000 splurge in the London mall.
The 40-year-old socialite hid her face with a designer handbag as cameras approached.
Khloe sported a long animal print fur coat over her gown and a pair of Uggs slippers for the outing.
Meanwhile, the momager wore a black sleek satin dress which featured three bows at the centre, and a plaid coat over it.
The hotel employees were seen shifting the shopping bags into a luggage cart to carry them inside.
This outing comes after Khloe celebrated the launch of her luxury perfume named over herself, at Harrods earlier that day.
Princess Kate honoured by King Charles on her big day
Zayn Malik, Harry Styles attend Liam Payne's funeral in Wolverhampton
The monarch provided numerous fir trees to adorn Westminster Abbey for the festive occasion
Harry and Meghan feel hurt after neighbours and past colleagues slammed the couple
Eminem opens up about why he used to mention the late Superman actor in his songs
'Watermelon Sugar' singer exempts new house deal for bizarre reason