'Attacks' on govt to continue until demands met: KP CM Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. — APP/File

Castigating the coalition government in Centre, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday threatened to launch more "attacks" against the rulers days after the PTI's much-hyped "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad ended abruptly after a crackdown on the party supporters.

In a hard-hitting presser, CM Gandapur said: “We will continue launching attacks like the battle of Panipat. We will conquer if demands are not met.”

Referring to the destruction of the Somnath temple at the hands of Mahmud of Ghazni in the 11th century, the CM, on a lighter note, said if the incumbent rulers became the "idol of Somnath", his party would attack them 17 times to smash them.

“We have launched [just] 5 attacks and will continue to launch the rest,” he said while referring to the PTI's march on Islamabad launched to demand the release of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan.

During the "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad, PTI leadership, including CM Gandapur and Bushra Bibi — Imran Khan’s wife — vanished from the scene, when the law enforcers launched an operation to clear Islamabad’s Red Zone of protesters on the night between November 26-27.

His statement came as incarcerated party founder Khan on Friday, warned the government of launching a "civil disobedience" movement if his demands, including the judicial probe into the crackdown on party supporters, were not met.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Imran — who claimed to have a "trump card" — also announced the constitution of a five-member negotiation committee comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser.

The committee, he said, would negotiate with the federal government on two points — the release of “political prisoners” facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and a late-night crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26.

During his interaction with journalists today, CM Gandapur accused the incumbent government of killing PTI’s supporters after imposing Section 245.

“12 of our supporters have been killed while 107 others are still missing.” He expressed concerns about his party’s missing supporters.

He also sees a PPP and PML-N's role in the crackdown on PTI supporters last month.

“PPP and PML-N want civil war in the country by spreading hatred.”

Responding to a question, the CM said that his party did not make a final decision on civil disobedience, adding that negotiations are yet to be held.

“We are holding negotiations for the sake of the country."

To another query about KP governor-hosted APC over deadly Kurram clashes, Gandapur said: “Governor [Faisal Karim Kundi] ‘vela munda hai’ [the governor is a useless person]. I curse on his APC.”

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has boycotted the APC, summoned by Governor Kundi over recent tribal clashes that claimed at least 133 lives and injured 186 others.