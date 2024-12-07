Meghan Markel, Prince Harry react to neighbours shocking comments

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been living in California since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, are said to be shocked over their nighbours' comments.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hurt after neighbours and past colleagues slammed the couple in a new German documentary, according to a royal source.

"Both Meghan and Harry feel the show is yet another one-sided take down of them and just want it all to stop," a royal insider has claimed.

"It's like they can't escape their past and are still being judged on things that happened over five years ago but they know it gets people talking and makes money, GB News, citing the source, reports.

"Meghan feels hurt by a lot of people - but especially her neighbours, who she feels have betrayed her by telling people this, rather than offering friendship and support."

The source continued: "Meghan is very wary of getting close to people and trusting them and this documentary has confirmed she was right. There's no denying that Meghan doesn't have a large set of friends - but that's because she can't trust a lot of people."

In a new German documentary about the Sussexes released this week, Californian neighbours branded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as living a detached.

The source said: "They've both been betrayed in the past, by closer friends and family members, so it's hard for her to make new friends and let people into her life. She isn't sure if people are being friendly for the right reasons.

"Meghan feels very safe when she's at home with Harry, her mum Doria and the kids and as much as she would like to have a bigger social circle, she knows she can't.

"It can be quite lonely but it will never be as bad as it was when she was in the UK, so that's a sacrifice she's willing to make."