Accident leads to oil spill at Karachi's Native Jetty Bridge

KARACHI: Traffic on Karachi's busy Native Jetty Bridge was severely disrupted after a collision between a tanker and trailer truck led to oil spillage from the tanker on Saturday.
Fortunately, no loss of life was reported as a result of the accident but commuters struggled with traffic on the bridge which is a major commercial route that connects to the port as well.
The disruption occurred early in the morning following a collision and the traffic police said that efforts are underway to restore traffic around the Native Jetty Bridge.
The trailer collided with the oil tanker on the Native Jetty Bridge at 5am, causing significant damage. The tanker's nozzle was affected, leading to an oil spill on the road, the traffic police said.
Traffic police said that heavy machinery would be deployed to remove the trailer from the scene. Meanwhile, a large number of people have gathered to collect the spilled oil from the road.
Thousands of litres of oil has spilled onto the road. The slippery road led to several injuries as people slipped and fell. The track leading to Mauripur remained completely blocked.
Police have taken both the trailer and the oil tanker into custody and have initiated an investigation into the incident.
