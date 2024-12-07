Kensington Palace shares rare footage from Kate Middleton’s carol concert

Kate Middleton was joined by Prince William and their three children as she hosted her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service on Friday at Westminster Abbey.

Following the festive yet poignant service, the Kensington Palace released a heartwarming video of highlights from the service.

The Princess of Wales, who hosted her annual concert following her cancer battle, appeared in high spirits as she was captured chatting away and meeting with the guests.

Kate and William were also seen hanging notes on a “kindness tree” alongside their brood – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

As the family arrived at the Abbey, the group was met with singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith. The future Queen was also spotted kneeling down to greet a guest on a wheelchair and she also spared a moment to pet a dog accompanying another guest.

The Waleses were joined by around 26 members of the royal family including, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice along with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her stepson, Zara Tindall, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent.