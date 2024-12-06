Travis Kelce’s plans for Taylor Swift’s birthday revealed

Travis Kelce is planning to make Taylor Swift's 35th birthday a memorable one

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce is planning to go an extra mile to make the pop superstar’s 35th birthday a memorable one.

The 35-year-old NFL star has reportedly got it all planned out despite their respective busy schedules.

“This is a milestone birthday for Taylor so he wants to make it extra special,” an inside source told People Magazine.

“Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” the source added.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end “has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now.”

The source went on to detail that Kelce is “not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance.”

“Some of the gifts are things Taylor has casually mentioned she would like,” they said of the presents the Grotesquerie star is preparing.

“Travis makes sure to always listen even when Taylor doesn’t realize he is.”

Swift’s birthday comes just a few days after she would have said goodbye to the record-breaking Eras Tour, after playing her final show on December 8th in Vancouver.

The source revealed that Kelce will plan a birthday bash for the 14-time-Grammy winner despite having a game scheduled on her big day, “Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is going to make sure to take time out to celebrate both occasions with her.”