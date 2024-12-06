Kate Cassidy paid huge amount of money by Liam Payne before death

Late singer Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, is now back in the US and trying to start whole new chapter of her life.

According to reports, things are more difficult now for the 25-year-old model after living a very high profile and luxurious life with Liam, who passed away on October 16 after falling from his hotel's balcony in Buenos Aires.

The diseased was financially supporting her girlfriend Cassidy, and wanted her to have a perfect life anyone could ever ask for by giving her $10,000 a month, as per Page Six.

However, above all those things which he had done for Kate, One Direction former singer also allowed the fashionista to use his credit card for things like clothes and other expenses.

It was prominent that the media influencer Kate, who started dating the Teardrops singer back in 2022 and spent a few beautiful years together, used to go on shopping with Payne's beloved stylist and pal Adele Cany.

However, Liam who recently died tragically leaving his fans and family heartbroken with his sudden demise, began his career at the very young age when he first appeared at The X Factor show.