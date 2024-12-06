Kate Middleton honours Queen Elizabeth's iconic style with modern twist

The late monarch was well-known for her iconic colour-blocked outfits

Kate Middleton appears to be embracing a fashion tradition famously associated with the late Queen Elizabeth II, adding her own modern flair as she prepares for her future role as queen consort, according to OK!.

The late monarch was well-known for her iconic colour-blocked outfits, often choosing a single vibrant shade for her entire ensemble to stand out in a crowd.

Kate has drawn inspiration from this approach but has tailored it to her own understated style, favouring neutral tones like white and beige. At her annual Christmas Carol concert last year, the Princess of Wales wore an all-white outfit, reflecting her subtle take on the Queen’s classic look.

While Queen Elizabeth preferred bold hues for practical reasons, such as visibility and safety, Kate often opts for softer shades. As the Queen once humorously remarked, “If I wore beige, nobody would know who I am.”

The practical purpose of the Queen's bright wardrobe was explained by fashion editor Katherine Ormerod, who noted that it made her easily identifiable, even among her security team.

Kate has also paid tribute to the Queen's legacy through her thoughtful fashion choices. At her 2022 carol service, she honoured the late monarch with Paddington Bear decorations on a Christmas tree, a nod to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This week, Kate dazzled in a striking burgundy coat with matching accessories, showcasing her refined take on color coordination.

According to experts, her choice of the vibrant shade could carry deeper meaning. A fashion analyst told Forbes: "Red signifies strength, resilience, and action. It's a color that inspires confidence and determination."

As Kate gears up for this year’s Together at Christmas carol service, she’s expected to turn heads once again. The event, backed by the Royal Foundation, is a reflection of Kate's commitment to celebrating community and resilience in challenging times.

Royal expert Robert Jobson shared that Kate’s passion for bringing people together is at the heart of the concert's success. "Despite facing personal health challenges, she remains dedicated to the initiative, building on the momentum of previous years."