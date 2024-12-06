Usher left stunned by intimate couple during concert

Hollywood singer Usher witnesses surprising act while performing in much anticipated show

Usher, who is one of the prominent and best-selling artist, was exposed to an awful scene during his concert in New York.

During his much anticipated show, couple were captured having intimate moments, leaving the audiences and the singer ‘much’ uncomfortable.

As per the reports, the duo who seem to be in a relationship, allegedly started making out intensely.

The camera went on snapping the 46-year-old's facial reactions, and then pulled back to a wide angle, revealing the audience witnessing the couple in another intimate moment.

The man got down on his knees and appeared to be performing a rather unusual dance that left everyone in disbelief, then rose back up, leaning in closer to the woman next to him.

These are the kinds of spectacles that fans might experience at an Usher concert, as his music elicits such reactions from the crowd.

Seemingly, such activities might happen again since the OMG vocalist has another show scheduled on Friday, December 6, in New York.

This is not the first time that something odd has happened in Usher’s concert. Previously, a lady claimed that her tickets were stolen at the premises.