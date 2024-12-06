Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally receive message from Victoria, David Beckham

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have seemingly received hidden message from their once close pals Victoria Beckham and her footballer husband David Beckham ahead of Princess Kate's Christmas carol service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently lost their several celebrity friends over their stance against some members of the royal family.

The California-based couple's relationship with the Beckhams has also allegedly deteriorated, with a several experts citing Meghan and Harry's bombshell public attacks on the royal family as a reason for the distance.

Beckhams and the Sussexes' relationship has soured in recent years with the couples no longer on speaking terms.

However, David and Victoria have forged a solid working relationship with both King Charles and Prince William amid Harry's fallout with his family.

A source told the Mail that the Beckhams did not approve of Harry and Meghan's public attacks on the royals.

"Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did. The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much. She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch," said the insider.

Former Spice girl and current Fashion designer Victoria and legendry footballer David attended the Buckingham Palace's final State Banquet on Tuesday on the invitation of the monarch and the future King.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward recently weighed in on the relationship between the two couple's, claiming Beckhams have distanced themselves from Meghan and Harry for the obvious reasons that every one knows.