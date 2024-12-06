Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team fights for major access as trial looms

Sean 'Diddy' Combs details his 'untenable' restrictions in surprising update

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is once again detailing his 'untenable' laptop restrictions he faces in jail.

The 55-year-old rapper, who is currently behind bars on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, is requesting access to a computer from his cell.

The Bad Boy Records founder's legal team has recently written to a federal judge to weigh in on the matter.

The letter was later obtained by RadarOnline.com, which read, "We write on behalf of Mr. Combs to request that the Court direct the MDC to provide Mr. Combs with the laptop prepared for him by the government, and allow him to use that laptop on his unit, consistent with the way other inmates on his unit are permitted to use their laptops.

“Two months after he was charged and detained, on November 25, 2024, the government provided the MDC with a laptop that Mr. Combs can use to review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense.

"In the nine days since then, Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel."

Lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos argued that there's "no justification" for the restrictions, explaining that uninterrupted communication is crucial.

They further went on to continue, "These restrictions are untenable and from what we understand, not required of any other inmate on Mr. Combs’ unit."

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker, who was directly admitted to Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being charged with heinous acts back in September, is set to go to trial in May 2025.