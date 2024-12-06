 
close
Friday December 06, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez spotted house hunting in LA amid Ben Affleck divorce

Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Lopez searches for luxury LA home

By Web Desk
December 06, 2024
Jennifer Lopez spotted house hunting in LA amid Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez spotted house hunting in LA amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez was seen looking for a home in Los Angeles almost four months after divorcing Ben Affleck.

The musician and actress are adamant about moving on, even though their $68 million marriage house has been on the market for more than 147 days.

The Daily Mail claims that Lopez and her group visited three opulent mega-mansions in Brentwood, one of which was Affleck's $20 million bachelor pad.

In addition, the homes' vast backyards, sizable pools, and space for Lopez and her 16-year-old twins demonstrate her dedication to leading a lavish lifestyle after the divorce.

The Atlas star, meanwhile, seemed concentrated as she inspected the houses with her real estate agent while wearing loose-fitting blue jeans, a flannel shirt, and tan platform boots.

She also wore a brown cardigan, a Hermes Birkin purse, and high-end sunglasses to protect her makeup-free face.

Each of the residences has its own special features, such as tennis courts, contemporary architecture, and a resort-style garden.

The publication claims that Affleck was seen somberly at his workplace across town.

In addition, despite having a 12-bedroom main house, a 5000-square-foot guest penthouse, and opulent features like a boxing ring, basketball courts, and 80 parking spaces, the ex-couple's marriage residence, Crestview Manor, has not been sold.

Notably, although Lopez has not yet decided what to do next, her search for a home marks the beginning of a new phase in their divorce process. 