Jennifer Lopez spotted house hunting in LA amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez was seen looking for a home in Los Angeles almost four months after divorcing Ben Affleck.

The musician and actress are adamant about moving on, even though their $68 million marriage house has been on the market for more than 147 days.

The Daily Mail claims that Lopez and her group visited three opulent mega-mansions in Brentwood, one of which was Affleck's $20 million bachelor pad.

In addition, the homes' vast backyards, sizable pools, and space for Lopez and her 16-year-old twins demonstrate her dedication to leading a lavish lifestyle after the divorce.

The Atlas star, meanwhile, seemed concentrated as she inspected the houses with her real estate agent while wearing loose-fitting blue jeans, a flannel shirt, and tan platform boots.

She also wore a brown cardigan, a Hermes Birkin purse, and high-end sunglasses to protect her makeup-free face.

Each of the residences has its own special features, such as tennis courts, contemporary architecture, and a resort-style garden.

The publication claims that Affleck was seen somberly at his workplace across town.

In addition, despite having a 12-bedroom main house, a 5000-square-foot guest penthouse, and opulent features like a boxing ring, basketball courts, and 80 parking spaces, the ex-couple's marriage residence, Crestview Manor, has not been sold.

Notably, although Lopez has not yet decided what to do next, her search for a home marks the beginning of a new phase in their divorce process.