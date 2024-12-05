Jennifer Aniston’s absence in iconic drama felt by die hard fan

Jennifer Aniston replaced in some episodes of her evergreen shows

Jennifer Aniston was not always present in one of her iconic dramas and only one fan could feel the absence.

Over the decades, Aniston’s non-appearance went unnoticed, but there is one eagle-eyed follower who was smart enough to spot that she was replaced in some episodes.

Friends creators swapped the Murder Mystery actress’ role in the popular NBC sitcom with a 'mystery woman'.

The replacement was observed by one binge-watcher, Jordan D’Amico in ‘season nine episode 15’ titled, 'The One with the Mugging'.

He discovered Rachel Green played by some random person in a shot.

Jordan explained his finding on RecentlyHeard.com by writing: "Only a few minutes into the episode, an enthusiastic Rachel rushes into Monica's apartment to tell Joey that he got an audition with the famous and fictional actor, Leonard Hayes, played by Jeff Goldblum.”

“The three friends admit to admiring the actor for his cell phone commercials in which he starred opposite a monkey. Monica zealously posits that perhaps the monkey will be at the audition. Joey reacts by saying, 'Don't make me more nervous than I already am!' and goes to sit back down. It's at this point that… BAM!"

However, this is not the only episode where someone else played Green in place of Aniston.

In the fourth episode of the same season, The One with the Sharks, just 12 minutes and 20 seconds into the episode, Rachel and Monica can be seen sitting together in latter’s apartment while Joey enters.

As soon as the camera pans back to Monica, Rachel’s replacement can be spotted as the woman wore a dark blue top and had straight hair.

However, the presence of the mystery woman was short-lived, but was noticeable.