Khloe Kardashian takes a public dig at Blac Chyna’s family years after rift

Khloe Kardashian and brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna have been in a years long feud

Khloe Kardashian supposedly slammed Blac Chyna’s mum, Tokyo Toni, in a social media comment about publicising acts of charity.



The 40-year-old took to Instagram and shared pictures of her Thanksgiving celebration with kids and her mom Kris Jenner.

However, a fan brought up Tokyo Toni’s charitable acts to compare the two family’s festive traditions.

Tokyo had shared videos of herself feeding the homeless on social media for the occasion, while Kardashians’ celebration was up to par with their luxurious lifestyle.

The user wrote, “Y’all over here enjoying while Dream’s grandma is feeding the homeless.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied, “’Watch out! Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven’ Matthew 6:1-4.”



Seemingly targeting Tokyo, Khloe added, “Just because we don’t post about it, doesn’t mean we aren’t doing it my love. Sending you love and blessings.”

In a separate comment, she said, “And I am not knocking what anyone else chooses to show or keep to themselves. But personally, when people fall on hard times — I don’t feel it’s right to publicise that for my own personal pat on the back.”

“Highlighting a charity or an organisation that may need some awareness is one thing, but I don’t feel comfortable highlighting people when they’re at a low point in their lives. To each their own, I’m only speaking for myself.”

Tokyo did not let the comment slide, and responded on her stories with a screenshot of Khloe’s comment, “Do a food drive or I'm snitching on you’re a--. Let me see you whip up some macaroni cheese.”

“You can put a pink apron on and your hair in a Versace bow,” referring to Kardashians’ designer ensembles.

“Out of the countless comments you could've chosen to engage with, Khloe. Someone in reference to me? In a way that totally undermines my work.”