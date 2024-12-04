Khloe Kardashian says new scent 'XO' is so 'identifiably me'

Khloe claims new scent is different from all the previous ones

Khloe Kardashian, who just launched her new fragrance by the name XO, has revealed how the it differs from previous perfumes.

To describe the new cologne, Khloe says that it is so 'identifiably' her and it has a 'good balance of high and low'.

Secondly, the American socialite claims that this is the first time she has worked on a fragrance alone as all her previous scents were done with the help of Kardashian’s sisters or ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

"I love and I stand by all those fragrances, but this is my first scent that I’m doing individually. So I’ve done all these other scents with either my sisters or my ex-husband”, the 40-year-old model told Harper’s Bazaar.com.

She went on to say: "A lot of them, like Unbreakable, was led more by Lamar; it was so much more his passion.”

“And so I believed in it. I would, of course, sign off on it, but I sort of let him steer that a little bit more.

As per Khloe, the making of previous scents included a mixture of three different smells picked by her, Kim, and Kourtney.

"And then, with my sisters, it would be under KKW. And so Kim would pick her main scent, and then Kourt and I would pick our own scents, but they had to be in that same world.”

"I get to do all of this on my ow”, concluded Keeping up with the Kardashians actor.

The Kardashian sisters introduced multiple colognes including KKW Beauty Pink Diamond and KKW Beauty Sapphire Diamond.