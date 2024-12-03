Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses “One Water Summit” in Riyadh on December 3, 2024. — Geo News/screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for joint efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged global collaboration to deal with water-related challenges.

Addressing the “One Water Summit” in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz said: “We need international cooperation and collaboration to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sensation for all.”

Suggesting various steps to overcome water-related challenges, the premier urged the international community to exchange knowledge and expertise to deal with the global issue.

“Adequate funding for climate resilient infrastructure and overcome financing gap remains critical for climate-resilient countries.”

He said that the world must also focus on framework for transparency, data sharing and regional cooperation to avoid conflicts and promote water sharing.

The premier said also called for investing in skill development, research and institutional strengthening to tackle water challenges at national and global levels.

“Last but not the least, we required strong political will and global leadership to overcome the water crisis,” he added.



The PM is currently in the Saudi capital on a two-day official visit to participate in the water-related global summit.

Upon his arrival at Riyadh’s Royal Airport Terminal earlier today, the premier was warmly received by Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Riyadh, along with Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other senior diplomatic staff.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were part of the premier's delegation.

"Just landed in Riyadh to join Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other global leaders at the One Water Summit, a timely event to deliberate upon collective strategies to tackle water security challenges," he wrote on his X official handle.

"Together, we aim to accelerate action to combat desertification, address water pollution, and advocate for local, regional and global action. Let’s unite in our pursuit for water sustainability!" he added.

PM meets Macron on sidelines

PM Shehbaz held a “warm and productive” meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the water summit in Riyadh.

During the meeting both the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation through business-to-business contacts in the areas of agriculture, livestock, Information Technology, skills development and clean drinking water.

PM Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the water summit in Riyadh. — X/@CMShehbaz

Both the leaders reiterated the shared desire of two sides to remain closely engaged on all regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Expressing satisfaction at its positive trajectory, the two leaders exchanged views on the full spectrum of Pakistan-France relationship, including political, economic, trade and investment, as well as cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

In his remarks, PM Shehbaz stressed upon the need to further strengthen mutually advantageous economic and trade ties between the two countries and encouraged France to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in areas of climate adaptation and renewable energy.

Commending France's leadership role on climate change and development issues, the premier recalled with appreciation President Macron's strong advocacy for the people of Pakistan in the wake of 2022 devastating floods.

He also warmly congratulated President Macron on the successful co-hosting of the water summit in Riyadh.





This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.