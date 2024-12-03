Two more succumb to injuries in Kurram; death toll hits 133

The picture shows police van at the site of incident in Sadda, District Kurram, on January 7, 2024. — Reporter

KURRAM: Two more persons who were hurt in the clashes earlier passed away in District Kurram on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 133, Geo News reported citing hospital sources.

However, as the truce entered its third day today, the local government of the restive district asserted that the state of law and order was steadily improving.

No skirmish or firing took place between tribes in any area, said Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, adding educational activities in institutions were going on and bazaars and shops were open as usual.

However, citizens complained of facing trouble for scarcity of different commodities, including food items, medicines and fuel, due to closure of Parachinar-Peshawar highway.

Meanwhile, Kurram Traders President Haji Imdad said Pak-Afghan trade was suspended because of Afghan border Kharlachi’s closure.

Amid the government’s efforts to ease tensions in Kurram district, a ceasefire was finally reached between two warring tribes, the deputy commissioner had confirmed on December 1.

"Armed tribesmen were removed from the firing posts while police and forces have been deployed [in the region]," the DC had said in a statement without divulging details.

The latest spell of violence, which continued for multiple days, has claimed at least over a hundred lives and injured 186 others.

The recent episode of clashes began with ambushes on two separate convoys travelling under police escort, resulting in 52 deaths on November 21. Since then, violence between the feuding communitites has escalated, with police struggling to maintain the law and order situation.