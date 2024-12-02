Imran Khan faces arrest in seven fresh cases linked to PTI protests

Former prime minister Imran Khan. —AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been arrested in fresh cases linked to the party's recent protests in the federal capital and

The former prime minister was presented before an anti-terrorism court judge at Adiala jail, after the completion of six-day physical remand in a separate case pertaining to PTI's September 28 protest in the garrison town.

The prosecution team did not seek extension in the physical remand. The case lodged at the New Town police station, alleges Khan of issuing a call for the demonstration, which led to violent incidents in Rawalpindi.

During the hearing, the Pindi police arrested the former premier in the new cases, pertaining to the more recent protests staged by PTI on October 5 and November 24, besides a separate case linked to the Rawalpindi demonstration.

However, the prosecution did not seek physical custody of the high-profile suspect in the new cases as well.

At this, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who was hearing the matter, sent Khan on judicial remand in all the cases, including the fresh cases.

The new cases have been registered against Khan in various police stations for giving calls of protests that resulted in violent incidents.

It may be noted that at least three Rangers personnel and two copes were martyred in violent clashes with the PTI protesters in the latest protest in November. PTI claims that at least 20 lives of its members were also killed.

PTI's protest ended abruptly when the authorities launched a late-night crackdown on party workers and leaders at Islamabad's D-Chowk.

The law enforcers also arrested more than 1,000 PTI workers, including over three dozen Afghan nationals, and recovered tear gas and other ammunition.