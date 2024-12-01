King Charles spotted in Sandringham before major event

King Charles braved the rainy weather this morning as he stepped out solo for the Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, just days ahead of a major royal event.

For the second consecutive week, the King attended without his wife, Queen Camilla, who is still recovering from a recent chest infection.

Though Camilla missed last week's service, she has been gradually returning to her royal duties.

In a rare solo appearance, Charles was spotted holding an umbrella as he made his way to the church, where he was warmly greeted by Reverend Canon Dr. Paul Williams.

As the royals prepare for the state visit of Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher, his visit to the church serves as a reminder of the calm before the storm.

The Qatari royals are due to arrive in the UK tomorrow, with the royal family gearing up for a busy week, and Princess Kate set to play a key role in hosting their high-profile visit.

From there, the group will travel to Buckingham Palace in a grand carriage procession along The Mall, accompanied by the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards and the Band of the Irish Guards, who will play both the British and Qatari National Anthems.

This will be the first time the Waleses have taken on such an important welcoming role since hosting the South Korean President last November.

However, while Kate will attend various elements of the state visit, she will not be at the state banquet later that evening, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

After completing her cancer treatment over the summer, the Princess is easing back into her royal duties, making her absence from the banquet understandable.