Amber Heard embraces new changes as she steps back from acting

Amber Heard, American actress who is best known for her roles in the film Aquaman and other hit movies, is now seems to be turning over a new leaf.

The 38-year-old gorgeous star recently made a few headlines not because of her new movie role but for her heartbreaking decision to change her name and relocate to Spain, which left many friends shocked.

As she appeared in the most famous movies over the past years, now Heard has no movies coming up after her ugly divorce battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actress has surprisingly decided to pull herself away from all the limelight and career responsibilities.

Earlier, Heard was spotted in a very quiet village in Mallorca, as she was using her different name from the real one to stay under the rock.

Ever since then, the Gully actress has now no interest of going back to Los Angeles as she happily settled in Madrid and has embraced the new changes and all the challenges which came her way after deciding to quit acting career.

This came when the London Fields actress lost defamation case against the Jeanne du Barry star in the U.S.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were involved in very heated legal battle which had been excessively public ever since it got started, where they both sued each other for defamation.