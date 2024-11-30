Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' role required extensive practice due to 'old age'?

Hollywood’s ace actress Angelina Jolie recently admitted that she now feel like an older woman, and somehow that has created a problem for her in preparing for Maria.
In an interview, The Tourist actress admitted that she is 49 years-old and have started to feel like an older woman.
“I’m 49. I do feel like an older woman now and I embrace that.”
Her latest film, Maria, required a lot of singing as she depicted the role of a famous opera singer. Preparing for the role was difficult for her.
“When I was younger, there were certain pieces of music and certain sounds that matched what I was feeling: I was falling in love, or I was curious about this, or whatever I was going through”, she told Indie Wire.
Director Pablo Larrain revealed earlier that the Malificent actress had to do get extensive training to get into the shoes of opera singer Maria Callas.
“She had to train for a long time. She trained for over seven months. There’s breathing, there’s posture, there’s accent.”
In the age, the Oscar-winning actress is, it made it difficult for her to reach to a certain note and follow the melody.
“She sang in Italian and French, but mostly Italian. There’s what in music is called the pitch, which is the capacity to reach each note and follow the melody, and that was very challenging for her.”
However, hard work does seem to pay off as Maria is now hearing the Oscar buzz, with Angelina’s roles getting special attention.
Taylor Swift reveals how one outfit stood out to her during the Eras Tour concerts
Travis Kelce receives a touching tribute from Taylor Swift ahead of game night
Jessica Alba, husband Cash Warren and 3 kids share glimpse from Mexico vacation
Travis Kelce’s parents arrive at Chiefs game with Taylor Swift amid Eras Tour break
Swifties are convinced Taylor Swift is dropping hints for new release
Ben Affleck joined ex Jennifer Garner and family for Thanksgiving dinner after charity outing