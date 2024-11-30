Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce after 'Eras Tour Book' release

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce paid a heartfelt tribute to Travis Kelce during his recent NFL match against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Daily Mail, the 34-year-old pop sensation set the internet into a frenzy when she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a coordinated fall-friendly outfit and accompanied by her boyfriend's parents.

Notably, Taylor and Donna were seen donning matching necklaces featuring 87, a sweet nod to Travis, whose jersey number is also the same.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker opted for a silver chain with a sparkling 87 pendant, while Donna chose a flashy gold version of the same design.

As Taylor and Donna's sweet gesture gained popularity on social media, several fans quickly commented on the touching tribute to the NFL athlete.

One user on X enthusiastically wrote, "Taylor and Mama Kelce are wearing the same 87 necklace."

Meanwhile, other fans speculated whether the necklace were a gift from Travis to Taylor. One fan penned, "The necklace—a gold 87?? A gift from T, or did she have it made?"

This appearance of the globally known singer came after she released her Eras Tour book, which details her experience on the record-breaking tour.

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis sparked the romance rumours in September 2023.