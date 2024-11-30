Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive update on royal Sandringham Christmas

It appears the royal rift is still at an impasse as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive a major signal from the royal family.

Amid speculations over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex getting an invite for Christmas at Sandringham, an insider finally revealed that scoop on the matter.

The couple, who hasn’t attended the annual gathering since 2018, did not receive an invitation for the royal Christmas gathering at the Scottish palace.

A source divulged to People magazine about the royal traditional celebration.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment on the guest list.

Meanwhile, Meghan shared her holiday plans with her family and a rare insight into celebrating with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Talking to Marie Claire about her Thanksgiving is “always pretty low-key”.

“I love the holidays,” Meghan shared, adding that Archie and Lilibet are now “three and five, so every year it gets better.”

She continued, “At first, I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

Previously, a source revealed to Closer Magazine that Prince Harry and Meghan “will spend it together this year to make it extra special”.

They added, “Meghan’s mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family.”