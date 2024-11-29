Meghan Markle, Prince Harry remain steadfast in their California dream

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly enjoying a secure and settled life in the United States, according to a royal commentator.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to favour their California home and are unlikely to relocate, even in light of the recent election outcome or potential deportation threats from former President Donald Trump, a royal expert claims.

Former royal correspondent Jenny Bond suggests that while Meghan and Harry may be disappointed with the election results, the couple remains determined to stay in the U.S. with their two children and continue building their life there.

"I don’t think they have any plans to move from California," said Bond.

It follows reports that Prince Archie has started a new school in the States.

"They seem to love their life there…Sun, sea and freedom have a lot to offer,” Bond added.

“Meghan loves being close to her mother, who plays a big part in their lives.

“The children are settled and Harry has said he now regards the United States as home, and when he does come back to the UK he spends the shortest possible amount of time here before flying off again."

The couple, who moved to California after announcing they would step down as senior working royals in January 2020, suffered a major blow as one of their close friends and reported neighbour, Ellen DeGeneres, left the US following the election.

"I’m sure they’ll miss Ellen…but maybe they will stay with her if they ever come visiting," Bond added.

"But that’s not going to happen while Harry remains in litigation over security."

The former BBC correspondent told the OK!: “I don’t foresee any move from California…except to holiday in their Portugal home.”

"The Sussexes are living in a very liberal, Democratic part of the United States – and in one of the most expensive and protected areas of California.

“So I think they can live a life pretty cocooned from Trumpite America.

“They will obviously not be happy with the result of the election, but I doubt if it is enough for them to uproot their family and move elsewhere.”